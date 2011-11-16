PARIS Nov 16 BNP Paribas is to cut 1,396 jobs at its corporate and investment bank (CIB), union representatives said on Wednesday after meeting with the French bank's head of CIB.

The cuts represent around 6.5 percent of the CIB unit -- which employs 21,400 people -- and will target 1,023 jobs abroad and 373 in France, according to representatives of the CFDT and SNB unions.

"BNP has announced a layoffs plan...only concerning the corporate and investment bank, totalling 1,396 jobs," said Joel Debeausse, representative of the SNB union. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb)