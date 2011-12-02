PARIS Dec 2 BNP Paribas said on Friday that its board had named Philippe Bordenave and Francois Villeroy de Galhau as new co-Chief Operating Officers and confirmed Georges Chodron de Courcel as Chief Operating Officers.

The nominations follow the well-flagged appointment of new Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, replacing Baudouin Prot who becomes chairman.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)