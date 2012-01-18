* BNP, Natixis seek to focus on core customers - memos
* BNP to halve structured-finance dollar asset base
* Natixis to set up Global Transaction Banking unit
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Jan 18 French banks BNP Paribas
and Natixis are to focus investment-banking
activity on a select list of large clients to help preserve
capital and cut debt amid the euro zone debt crisis, according
to memos obtained by Reuters.
The moves are a fresh indication that pressure on European
banks to boost capital buffers and secure funding lines is
threatening to overturn years of relationship-building as
lenders fight for survival.
BNp, France's biggest listed bank, said in a document sent
to employee representatives it was refocusing on "key strategic"
clients and looking to cut its dollar net asset base by half at
its structured-finance division, partly via asset sales.
"Our cuts in risk-weighted assets force our client coverage
teams, in each zone and each country, to redefine the priority
lists of preferred clients," it said. "This selection takes into
account the currency of the client's financing, the client's
past and future profitability and cross-selling opportunities."
Smaller rival Natixis, meanwhile, is to exit non-core
activities and create a Global Transaction Banking unit offering
cash management and trade finance, targeting 200 million euros
($255 million) revenue by 2015-16, according to a written
presentation given to employee representatives on Jan. 13.
Neither BNP nor Natixis was available to comment.
Natixis, majority owned by cooperative banking group BPCE,
aims to cut risk-weighted assets by 5 percent this year, the
document said. The bank is also studying expressions of interest
received for its commodities unit, it said.
"(Natixis plans) closure of non-strategic financing
activities ... However, commodity financing, leveraged buyout
funding and property finance will continue to be pursued," it
said.
DOLLAR DOWN
Both BNP and Natixis are cutting back dollar activities and
shrinking their investment banks following an unprecedented
funding crunch in the U.S. currency that shook French banks hard
last summer and precipitated a fall in share prices.
Businesses like aircraft and shipping finance, which are
priced in dollars, are in the firing line.
On shipping, Natixis's presentation said it would run off
its portfolio of assets not linked to oil platforms and close
its team in Dubai. The bank is also reducing its aircraft
business to focus on "the main international airlines".
BNP, meanwhile, is to cut lending in any currency other than
the euro for the next 15 months, according to its memo.
It also said it expected to have to find an extra capital
cushion equivalent to 2 percent of risk-weighted assets due to
its size and status as a "systemically important" bank.
"This plan's direct impact ... is the sale of existing
assets and the cut in lending in currencies other than the euro
for the next 15 months," it said.
Rival Societe Generale is also exiting or cutting
some businesses because of funding difficulties, according to a
245-page memo first revealed by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)