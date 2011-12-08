The logo of financial group BNP Paribas Fortis is seen outside the Belgian headquarters in Brussels November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) will pay 405 million rupees to buy out its Indian institutional broking business from local partner Geojit Financial Management Services, the Indian company said on Thursday.

The joint venture, catering to domestic and foreign institutional clients, was set up after the French lender bought a strategic stake in the retail broking business of Geojit Financial Services, which is now Geojit BNP Financial Services (GEOJ.NS).

The transaction however does not change BNP's 33.5 percent holding in Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, it said.

BNP Paribas and Geojit Financial Management have a joint venture, BNP Paribas Securities India Private Ltd, in which the French firm had invested 275 million rupees, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, said in a statement on Thursday.

Sources had told Reuters last month that BNP Paribas was in advanced talks to buy out its Indian partner Geojit Financial Services in an institutional broking joint venture.

Shares in Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services fell 1.52 percent on Thursday to 16.25 rupees in a weak Mumbai market .BSESN.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)