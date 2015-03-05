WARSAW, March 5 Polish mid-tier lender Bank BGZ said on Thursday its 2014 net profit fell 14 percent to 138 million zlotys ($37 million) due to bad-loan provisions and costs related to its merger with BNP Paribas' local unit.

BNP, France's largest bank, bought BGZ last year and is now merging it with BNP Paribas Polska -- its previous Polish arm.

"The (net profit) level is lower than the management's plan," BGZ chief executive Jozef Wancer wrote in a letter to shareholders.

"In the fourth quarter, the bank made higher provisions as a result of the review conducted by BNP Paribas group as well as the Asset Quality Review (AQR) conducted by the (regulator) KNF," Wancer added.

BGZ made a net loss of 39.2 million zlotys in the fourth quarter alone. A year earlier it was 25.9 million in the black.

BGZ, which is expanding its traditional focus on rural markets to more urban areas, said it had no plans to pay out a dividend from its 2014 net profit, just like a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7396 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)