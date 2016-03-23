LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has started marketing a perpetual non-call five-year US dollar Additional Tier 1 benchmark at initial price thoughts of high 7%, according to the bank.

The RegS/144a transaction, which is expected to be rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, will be priced later today.

The bonds can be written down temporarily if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)