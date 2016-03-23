(Adds background, quotes)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is bringing the first US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond from a European lender targeted to US investors since mid January, having started marketing a perpetual non-call five-year issue.

The French lender has set initial price thoughts of high 7% on the benchmark trade. BNP Paribas is global coordinator and sole bookrunner.

The deal comes just over a week after UBS reopened the Additional Tier 1 market in Europe with a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five-year Reg S deal.

That issue was primarily targeted at Asian and European investors, but BNP Paribas will be the first European bank to test US interest for the product after a brutal sell-off in the first weeks of 2016.

The deal will also test appetite for Additional Tier 1 paper with more aggressive features.

Unlike UBS's transaction, the BNP Paribas trade does not include a dividend stopper - a bondholder-friendly provision that prevents a bank from paying a dividend on its common shares if it does not pay coupons on the bonds.

Demand of more than US$8bn for UBS gave a shot of confidence to the market, although the deal has not been bid above its par reoffer price since pricing last Monday. It was bid at 99.3 on Wednesday morning, according to Tradeweb.

Despite that performance, a banker close to the BNP Paribas trade said the issuer liked the Additional Tier 1 market, which has recouped much of its losses in recent weeks.

BNP Paribas's 7.375% callable 2025, issued last summer, peaked at 9.66% in mid February but has pulled back to around 7.86%. The banker saw fair value in the low to mid 7% range.

Credit Agricole was the last European issuer to raise Additional Tier 1 in the Yankee market, printing a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call December 2025 trade with an 8.125% coupon. That was quoted at 8.15% on Wednesday morning, according to Eikon prices.

BNP Paribas's RegS/144a transaction, which is expected to be rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, will be priced later today.

The bonds can be written down temporarily if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)