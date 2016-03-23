(Adds background, quotes)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is bringing the first
US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond from a European lender targeted
to US investors since mid January, having started marketing a
perpetual non-call five-year issue.
The French lender has set initial price thoughts of high 7%
on the benchmark trade. BNP Paribas is global coordinator and
sole bookrunner.
The deal comes just over a week after UBS reopened the
Additional Tier 1 market in Europe with a US$1.5bn perpetual
non-call five-year Reg S deal.
That issue was primarily targeted at Asian and European
investors, but BNP Paribas will be the first European bank to
test US interest for the product after a brutal sell-off in the
first weeks of 2016.
The deal will also test appetite for Additional Tier 1 paper
with more aggressive features.
Unlike UBS's transaction, the BNP Paribas trade does not
include a dividend stopper - a bondholder-friendly provision
that prevents a bank from paying a dividend on its common shares
if it does not pay coupons on the bonds.
Demand of more than US$8bn for UBS gave a shot of confidence
to the market, although the deal has not been bid above its par
reoffer price since pricing last Monday. It was bid at 99.3 on
Wednesday morning, according to Tradeweb.
Despite that performance, a banker close to the BNP Paribas
trade said the issuer liked the Additional Tier 1 market, which
has recouped much of its losses in recent weeks.
BNP Paribas's 7.375% callable 2025, issued last summer,
peaked at 9.66% in mid February but has pulled back to around
7.86%. The banker saw fair value in the low to mid 7% range.
Credit Agricole was the last European issuer to raise
Additional Tier 1 in the Yankee market, printing a US$1.5bn
perpetual non-call December 2025 trade with an 8.125% coupon.
That was quoted at 8.15% on Wednesday morning, according to
Eikon prices.
BNP Paribas's RegS/144a transaction, which is expected to be
rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, will be priced later today.
The bonds can be written down temporarily if the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)