By Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is set to reopen the bank capital market with a Tier 2 issue, the first such attempt since mid January in the single currency.

The French lender has started marketing the long 10-year transaction, expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A, at mid-swaps plus 240bp area via sole bookrunner BNP Paribas.

Subordinated debt volumes have plummeted - down around 80% year-on-year according to IFR data - because of investor concerns around banks' health and a volatile macro backdrop.

Additional Tier 1 debt was particularly badly hit, but Tier 2 has also suffered. However, more stable conditions have helped foster a tentative recovery in prices.

The yield on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's CoCo index hit 7.259% on February 12, but was quoted at 6.635% on Friday according to Eikon prices. Markit's Subordinated Financials CDS index touched 334bp around the same time but has since tightened to 210bp.

"If you just look across all markets this week, it's been rock solid," said a syndicate banker.

"The corporate guys had massive books, there has been decent subscription on senior deals and very nice strong performance in secondary for subordinated debt, both AT1 and Tier 2."

The European corporate market has seen over 15bn issued this week, almost as much as the total issued so far this year.

The BNP Paribas deal is expected to be priced later on Friday. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)