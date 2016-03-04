BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has launched a 750m October 2026 Tier 2 bond at 227bp over mid-swaps, according to the bank.
That is the tight end of final guidance of plus 230bp area (plus or minus 3bp). The bond began marketing at plus 240bp area on Friday morning.
Investor demand for the trade is in exess of 1.85bn.
The transaction is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A. The deal wil price later on Friday. BNP Paribas is sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.