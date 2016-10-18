SAO PAULO Oct 18 BNP Paribas SA is considering pouring additional capital into its Brazilian unit, to speed up growth in investment banking and transaction banking in Latin America's largest economy, the chief executive of its local unit said on Tuesday.

The Paris-based bank and its subsidiary are discussing the size and extent of the capital plan, which would preferrably be made through an equity increase, said Sandrine Ferdane, the chief executive officer of Banco BNP Paribas Brasil SA, as the unit is known. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn)