PARIS Oct 28 BNP Paribas's chief
financial officer Lars Machenil has had a car accident and is
now recovering, the bank's chief operating officer Philippe
Bordenave told analysts on a call on Friday.
"He is recovering and will be back before year-end," a
spokeswoman for the bank added.
Machenil, 47, was appointed chief financial officer for the
group in March 2012. He joined Belgium's Fortis in 2000 and then
was involved in the merger between the Fortis and BNP Paribas in
2009 as a financial officer for the new unit.
Machenil holds a PhD in nuclear science and an engineering
degree in electrotechnics.
