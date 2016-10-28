PARIS Oct 28 BNP Paribas's chief financial officer Lars Machenil has had a car accident and is now recovering, the bank's chief operating officer Philippe Bordenave told analysts on a call on Friday.

"He is recovering and will be back before year-end," a spokeswoman for the bank added.

Machenil, 47, was appointed chief financial officer for the group in March 2012. He joined Belgium's Fortis in 2000 and then was involved in the merger between the Fortis and BNP Paribas in 2009 as a financial officer for the new unit.

Machenil holds a PhD in nuclear science and an engineering degree in electrotechnics. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter)