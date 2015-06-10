UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
June 10 BNP Paribas CIB appointed José Placido as head of financial institutions coverage.
Placido will continue in his current role as global head of client development & strategy for BNP Paribas Securities Services.
Placido starts at his new post effective July 1 and succeeds Henri Foch, who retires at end of June.
Placido joined BNP Paribas Securities Services in 2014, from RBC Investor Services and RBC Dexia Investor Services, where he was the chief executive.
In his new extended role, Placido will report to Patrick Colle, CEO of BNP Paribas Securities Services. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.