June 10 BNP Paribas CIB appointed José Placido as head of financial institutions coverage.

Placido will continue in his current role as global head of client development & strategy for BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Placido starts at his new post effective July 1 and succeeds Henri Foch, who retires at end of June.

Placido joined BNP Paribas Securities Services in 2014, from RBC Investor Services and RBC Dexia Investor Services, where he was the chief executive.

In his new extended role, Placido will report to Patrick Colle, CEO of BNP Paribas Securities Services, on behalf of Yann Gerardin, global head of corporate and institutional banking.