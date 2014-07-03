By Daniel Trotta
| HAVANA, July 3
HAVANA, July 3 Cuba on Thursday criticized as
illegal the record U.S. fine against French bank BNP Paribas
, saying President Barack Obama's administration has
now imposed more Cuba-related penalties than that of any
previous U.S. president.
BNP Paribas this week pleaded guilty to two criminal charges
that it violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Sudan and Iran.
The bank agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve the
accusations.
Cuba has repeatedly protested the U.S. trade embargo and
other sanctions that penalize companies for doing business with
the communist island nation if they also have commerce in the
United States. Cuba says the extraterritorial reach of the U.S.
legislation violates international law.
Washington has maintained an embargo of Cuba for more than
half a century, a policy widely criticized across the globe with
the United Nations passing a resolution calling for its end in
each of the past 22 years.
"Once again, the United States government is ignoring the
sweeping international rejection of this criminal and failed
policy against our nation," Cuba's Foreign Ministry said in a
statement published in official media on Thursday.
"Moreover, with these actions it is ignoring the growing
calls from several sectors in U.S. society in favor of a
fundamental change in policy toward Cuba," the statement said.
Under Obama, Cuba said, the United States has now imposed
more than $11 billion in Cuba-related penalties, more than any
of the previous 10 U.S. presidents who have taken measures
against Cuba dating to Dwight Eisenhower, who was in the White
House when Fidel Castro's rebels came to power in Havana in
1959.
U.S. authorities said the severe penalties reflected BNP's
drive to put profits first, even after U.S. officials warned the
bank of its obligation to crack down on illegal activity.
They found BNP Paribas had evaded sanctions against entities
in Iran and Cuba, in part by stripping information from wire
transfers so they could pass through the U.S. system without
raising red flags. With its Sudanese clients, the bank admitted
it set up elaborate payment structures that routed transactions
through satellite banks to disguise their origin.
"At a time when a free-trade agreement is being negotiated
between the United States and the European Union, the question
is raised whether this is how the U.S. government will continue
treating its allies, and how useful are European antidote rules
and laws if they don't apply to protect the sovereignty and
national interests and the entities affected by such
arbitrariness," the Cuban statement said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by David Gregorio)