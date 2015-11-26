SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (IFR) - French lender BNP Paribas
is marketing Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Singapore
dollar bonds at a price guidance in the 4.5% area.
The offering follows counterpart BPCE's S$150 million
($106.6 million) 4.45 percent 10.5-year non-call 5.5 bonds sold
in June. The BPCE notes, which will be used as a reference, are
now indicated at around 4.4 percent. This means BNP is offering
a marginal premium at guidance.
The latest T2 notes are expected to score Baa2/BBB, below
the issuer's ratings of A1/A+.
BNP, OCBC and UOB are joint lead managers and bookrunners
for the issue, which is expected to price today.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)