Oil prices rise on strong demand, uncertainty over Syria conflict
SINGAPORE Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by strong demand and uncertainty over the conflict in Syria, although another run-up in U.S. drilling activity kept a lid on gains.
Reuters Market Eye - BNP Paribas downgrades JSW Steel Ltd(JSTL.NS) to "reduce" from "hold", citing expensive valuations after recent outperformance due to a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus in September.
The investment bank says its checks with steel producers and traders suggest that the benefits of a weak currency are neutralised when the rupee is around 60-62 to the dollar.
"With the INR hovering at these levels, a sharp recovery in imports is unlikely and the export opportunity no longer looks as attractive," BNP Paribas said in a report.
BNP Paribas maintains its "hold" on Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS).
JSW Steel falls nearly 1 percent, while Tata Steel is up 1.34 percent and SAIL is down 0.38 percent at 1102 am.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold held steady on Monday, buoyed as growing geopolitical tensions continued to drive safe-haven demand.