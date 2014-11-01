PARIS Nov 1 French banks should pay only 10
billion euros ($12.5 billion) of the 16 billion they are being
asked to contribute to a proposed EU bailout fund, BNP Paribas
chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said in an
interview in Le Figaro on Saturday.
The size of contributions to the 55-billion-euro fund should
be decided "as a function of their risk profile", he was quoted
as saying, noting that European Central Bank stress tests showed
France had "one of the most solid" banking sectors in Europe.
"Following this criterion, our financing contribution to the
fund should be around 10 billion euros, whereas we would
currently be asked for 16 billion," the chief executive said.
"This gap is exorbitant."
BNP, France's largest bank, this week said it returned to
net profit in the third quarter, rebounding from an $8.9 billion
U.S. settlement in June for violating sanctions against Sudan,
Cuba and Iran over a 10-year period up to 2012.
Under the terms of the settlement, BNP must also clear all
dollar transactions in New York and use correspondent banks
throughout 2015 for oil- and gas-related business.
BNP will "work with five international banks" on dollar
clearing, Bonnafé told Le Figaro, without specifying which ones.
"All that will be operational by the end of the year."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Louise Ireland)