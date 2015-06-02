HONG KONG, June 2 Hong Kong's securities regulator has fined French bank BNP Paribas SA's Asian securities unit for failure to report more than HK$6 billion ($773.53 million) of cross trades to the city's stock exchange in the 10 years to 2013.

The Securities and Futures Commission's (SFC) investigation found that BNP failed to report 4,443 pairs of cross trades to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd during that period, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

SFC imposed a HK$11 million ($1.42 million) fine on BNP.

It said dealers were not provided with sufficient resources to report the trades completely and in a timely manner.

"BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited has strengthened its internal control framework to ensure that the issues noted by the Commission cannot be repeated," the bank said.

Cross trades are transactions where an exchange participant acts for both the buyer and the seller of securities.

"The SFC considers BNP's failures are particularly serious as it lasted for an extended period of time and involved a large number of trades," the securities regulator said. ($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)