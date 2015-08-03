HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong securities regulator
said on Monday it fined French bank BNP Paribas HK$15
million ($1.93 million) for failures related to "dark pool"
trading.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said BNP Paribas
Securities (Asia) Ltd's dark pool, known as BNP Internal
Exchange, failed to execute orders based on price priority for
almost 1-1/2 years. The firm also failed to inform the SFC it
had stopped operations on the exchange for seven months, which
constituted a breach of BNP Paribas' license, the regulator
added in a statement.
BNP Paribas also failed to keep appropriate trading records,
among other issues.
The SFC on May 15 said it would bar operators of
off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark pools' from
accepting trades from retail investors, in a move to shield
those investors from potential risks.
($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars)
