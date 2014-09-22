* Alain Papiasse to oversee U.S. business, improve controls
* BNP in July pleaded guilty to two U.S. criminal charges
* Papiasse has run investment bank for five years
* Yann Gerardin named as head of CIB
(Adds details)
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, Sept 22 BNP Paribas has tasked
Alain Papiasse, head of its investment bank for the past five
years, with overseeing its U.S. business and improving controls
there in the wake of its record $8.9 billion for violating
sanctions.
France's biggest bank was rocked in July when it pleaded
guilty to two U.S. criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9
billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions
against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
BNP said on Monday Papiasse would be replaced as head of its
corporate and investment banking (CIB) division by Yann
Gerardin, who will be in charge of implementing a three-year
plan for the business.
Papiasse, currently deputy chief operating officer, will
support the CIB restructuring and will also oversee BNP's North
American region, particularly in implementing a plan that
improves risk control in order to avoid a repeat of misdoings
targeted in the U.S. investigation.
BNP's plan includes managing all of its U.S. dollar-flow
activity out of its New York office.
Papiasse joined BNP in 2005 after more than 30 years at
Credit Lyonnais and has run the CIB unit since April 2009,
including taking charge of a restructuring in 2011 and 2012 to
reduce assets and improve its liquidity position by making it
less reliant on short-term U.S. dollar funding.
He has also tried to bring the various parts of BNP's CIB
operation closer together.
A strategic plan set out by BNP in March aims to cut costs
and shift more resources to North America, where it owns Bank of
the West, based in San Francisco, and First Hawaiian Bank.
BNP expects its CIB arm to post compound annual revenue
growth of more than 6 percent through the next three years and
to reduce costs.
Gerardin is currently head of global equities and commodity
derivatives. He will take on the running of CIB in October,
reporting to Papiasse.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by
Andrew Callus and David Holmes)