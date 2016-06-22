By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 A former head of spot currency
trading at BNP Paribas is claiming the French bank
dismissed him for whistle blowing, according to a court filing
released on Wednesday.
Bob de Groot is scheduled to appear at the Central London
Employment Tribunal on July 5.
BNP Paribas declined to comment.
Groot was suspended by BNP Paribas in 2014 as part of a
global investigation into possible currency market manipulation.
He did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment
via LinkedIn.
A growing number of former bank staff are going to
employment tribunals in London with unfair dismissal lawsuits in
the wake of a crackdown on the banking industry after the
financial crisis.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)