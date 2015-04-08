BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, said on Wednesday it appointed Philippe Aroyo as country head for Malaysia and chief executive of BNP Paribas Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect.
Aroyo, who has been with BNP for 26 years, takes over the role from Krishna Chetti, who will move to take on a new position. Prior to the new appointment, Aroyo was the country head for BNP Paribas United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2008. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.