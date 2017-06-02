(Adds BNP no comment, detail)
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said it
had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27
million) for inadequate anti-money laundering controls.
The penalty followed a 2015 inspection of the bank which
revealed a number of shortcomings in its provisions for
preventing money laundering and financing of terrorism, ACPR
said in a statement.
French authorities have been leading a crackdown in these
areas after a series of Islamist attacks in recent years.
BNP declined to comment on whether it would contest the
decision or pay the fine. The bank has two months to appeal
against the decision.
The ACPR said that at the time the bank did not have enough
staff dedicated to spotting and notifying suspicious
transactions and inefficient tools for detecting unusual
customer transactions.
The watchdog said that the fine takes into account the
seriousness of the shortcomings and importance of BNP - given
its size - in passing on information to the French finance
ministry Tracfin unit, which focuses on preventing money
laundering and terrorism financing.
In 2014, U.S. authorities fined BNP almost $9 billion over
accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba
and Iran.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Maya Nikolaeva and Geert De Clercq.
Editing by Jane Merriman and Adrian Croft)