MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
PARIS, Sept 24 Baudouin Prot, Chairman of BNP Paribas since 2011, is to leave the French bank and the board is due to meet on Friday to choose a successor, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.
One of the sources said Jean Lemierre, an adviser to the bank since 2008 who was a key negotiator with U.S. authorities over its $8.9 billion fine this year for sanctions busting, is a potential successor.
"It was a personal decision," said a second source of Prot's move, confirming recent press reports. "After more than 30 years with the bank, he wants to take a step back."
Prot's mandate as chairman was renewed earlier this year and had been due to run until 2017. He joined the bank in 1983.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.