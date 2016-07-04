PARIS, July 4 BNP Paribas made senior
appointments within the management of its retail banking
operations on Monday, aimed at helping France's biggest lender
increase the share of revenue that comes through digital
channels in the future.
It appointed Sophie Heller as chief operating officer for
Retail Banking and Services, tasking her with helping the unit's
various businesses increasingly reach clients through digital
platforms.
Heller, who previously headed retail banking at ING Direct,
will become a member of the Executive Committee of
BNP Paribas Domestic Markets division, which encompasses retail
banking operations in the euro zone countries.
BNP Paribas also appointed Beatrice Cossa Dumurgier as head
of Personal Investors and named Franciska Decuypere head of the
retail and small and mid-sized enterprise banking at it
International Retail division.
BNP Paribas is reducing its branch networks in its key
domestic markets, such as France, Belgium and Italy, while
investing in online banking.
It had said earlier that over the medium term it aimed to
boost digital sales and client acquisition in particular by
offering the possibility to subscribe to all products online.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)