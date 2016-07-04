PARIS, July 4 BNP Paribas made senior appointments within the management of its retail banking operations on Monday, aimed at helping France's biggest lender increase the share of revenue that comes through digital channels in the future.

It appointed Sophie Heller as chief operating officer for Retail Banking and Services, whose "main task will be to help the various BNP Paribas Retail banking businesses to transition their business models, enhancing the customer experience through greater use of digital tools and channels".

Heller, who previously headed retail banking at ING Direct, will become a member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas Domestic Markets division, which encompasses retail banking operations in the euro zone countries.

BNP Paribas also appointed Beatrice Cossa Dumurgier as head of Personal Investors and named Franciska Decuypere head of the retail and small and mid-sized enterprise banking at it International Retail division.

BNP Paribas is reducing its branch networks in its key domestic markets, such as France, Belgium and Italy, while investing in online banking.

It had said earlier that over the medium term it aimed to boost digital sales and client acquisition in particular by offering the possibility to subscribe to all products online. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)