BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to set up JV in Hangzhou
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Christopher Marks, global head of debt capital markets at BNP Paribas has left the bank, market sources said on Thursday.
Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination, will take on Marks' responsibilities in the interim, the sources said.
Marks was at the French bank for more than 10 years.
BNP Paribas declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 18 China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.8 6.