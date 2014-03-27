NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Christopher Marks, global head of debt capital markets at BNP Paribas has left the bank, market sources said on Thursday.

Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination, will take on Marks' responsibilities in the interim, the sources said.

Marks was at the French bank for more than 10 years.

BNP Paribas declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)