PARIS May 23 Bank of France head Christian
Noyer said on Friday that he was closely monitoring risks
related to a U.S. probe of French bank BNP Paribas
over alleged dealings with countries subject to sanctions.
France's biggest bank warned last month it faced fines in
excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide
a specific number. U.S. authorities are seeking a settlement of
more than $5 billion, according to media reports.
"Obviously we are very attentive towards risks," Noyer said
as he presented the annual report of France's ACPR financial
watchdog, which he also heads.
