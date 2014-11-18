(Updates with BNP declining to comment, background)
PARIS Nov 18 French prosecutors have opened a
preliminary inquiry into suspected insider trading by officials
at French bank BNP Paribas, a source with knowledge of
the inquiry said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for BNP Paribas declined to comment on the
matter. Under French law, a preliminary probe does not
necessarily lead to charges or imply wrongdoing.
Earlier, French weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported
that French prosecutors had opened a preliminary probe targeting
officials at the bank in early November.
The newspaper said three senior executives had sold nearly
300,000 shares last year while the bank was under investigation
in the United States for sanctions violations.
BNP Paribas pleaded guilty in July to two criminal charges
and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it
violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, additional reporting by Matthieu
Protard; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John, Alix
Freedman and Laurence Frost)