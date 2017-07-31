UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas to expand property business in Britain

(Add details, BNP Paribas comment, background)

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The real estate arm of BNP Paribas said on Monday it would acquire UK property services group Strutt & Parker, in a deal that will triple its revenue and the number of staff it has in the country covering the business.

The deal to merge the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate with Strutt & Parker will be completed in September 2017.

It comes even as as global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for Brexit, the country's planned exit from the European Union.

Britain's housing market has also slowed sharply since last June's vote to leave the EU, while demand to rent British commercial property levelled off for the first time in almost five years during the past three months.

BNP Paribas Real Estate and Strutt & Parker gave no financial details of the acquisition. A BNP Paribas Real Estate spokeswoman said the two companies combined would have 1,500 staff, up from the UK unit's 500.

Combined annual revenue would be 165 million pounds, the spokeswoman said. Strutt & Parker had 107.7 million pounds in revenue in the year ended April 30, 2016, down from 111.3 million a year earlier.

"The expertise of Strutt & Parker, the second-biggest player in the UK rural market and third in residential, will represent a new service offering for the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate, thereby enabling it to broaden its range of services," BNP Paribas said in a statement.

Strutt & Parker has 60 offices across Britain and works with corporate and private clients.

BNP Paribas Real Estate had 3,472 staff overall and 24 billion euros in assets under management as of end-2016. In residential property, BNP Paribas Real Estate mostly operates in France and is also expanding in Rome, Milan and London.