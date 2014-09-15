UPDATE 1-Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, near Santiago -USGS
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
PARIS, Sept 15 France's largest listed bank, BNP Paribas, said on Monday it completed the purchase of Bank BGZ, Poland's No.11 lender by assets, from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion).
BNP Paribas should hold between 88.64 percent and 90 percent of Bank BGZ, while Rabobank will retain a stake of just a below 10 percent following the transaction, BNP said in a statement.
Poland's financial watchdog KNF approved the takeover earlier this month.
(1 US dollar = 3.2468 Polish zloty) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
NEW YORK, April 24 An investment banking vice president and risk management specialist was criminally charged on Monday with insider trading in Neustar Inc before the advertising technology company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm.