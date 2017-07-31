BNP Paribas Real Estate to acquire Britain's Strutt & Parker

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The real estate arm of BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, said on Monday it was set to acquire UK property services group Strutt & Parker.

As a result of the acquisition to be completed in September 2017, the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate would merge with Strutt & Parker.

Strutt & Parker has 60 offices across Britain and works with corporate and private clients.

No financial details of the deal were announced. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)