16 hours ago
BNP Paribas Real Estate to acquire Britain's Strutt & Parker
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 4:20 PM

BNP Paribas Real Estate to acquire Britain's Strutt & Parker

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The real estate arm of BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, said on Monday it was set to acquire UK property services group Strutt & Parker.

As a result of the acquisition to be completed in September 2017, the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate would merge with Strutt & Parker.

Strutt & Parker has 60 offices across Britain and works with corporate and private clients.

No financial details of the deal were announced. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

