PARIS, April 14 French bank BNP Paribas presented a voluntary redundancy plan to unions on Thursday that calls for eliminating 675 jobs at its corporate and institutional bank in France, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sources had told Reuters that BNP Paribas management was to hold a meeting with union representatives at its CIB division on Thursday.

The source confirmed a report of job cuts by French newspaper Les Echos. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)