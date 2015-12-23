PARIS Dec 23 France's BNP Paribas said its
fourth-quarter results would be impacted by the impairment of
goodwill for its Italian unit BNL and planned to reach
regulatory capital requirements by mid-2017 thanks to a review
of part of its U.S. operations.
BNP Paribas said following Supervisory Review and Evaluation
Process (SREP) the European Central Bank recommendation is to
follow "a linear path towards reaching 11.5 percent in fully
loaded CET 1 ratio in 2019."
BNP said following the SREP notification and in accordance
with accounting rules, an impairment of the goodwill outstanding
for its Italian unit BNL will impact the group's fourth-quarter
2015 results by 0.9 billion euros.
BNP Paribas added it is contemplating "strategic
alternatives" regarding its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank,
which if successfully completed could strengthen BNP's CET 1
ratio by up to approximately 40 basis points.
"This would lead BNP Paribas to reach the fully loaded CET 1
anticipated level by mid-2017," the bank said.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans)