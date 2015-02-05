PARIS Feb 5 BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, does not currently intend to increase cost cuts more than those already planned, Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said on Thursday.

"There won't be any more because we can't be constantly changing things," Bonnafe said during the presentation of the group's 2014 results.

Bonnafe declined to comment on whether the bank confirmed its target for a return on equity of at least 10 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)