LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - First-quarter pre-tax profits more than halved to 403m at BNP Paribas' corporate and institutional banking division compared with the same period a year ago, where like its rivals, weak volumes in global markets during January and February were largely to blame.

BNP Paribas's normally strong equity derivatives arm was particularly badly hit, with revenues falling 41% to 428m due to "weak demand for structured products". The larger fixed income, currencies and commodities side fared a little better relatively, seeing revenues down only 13% to 890m.

Unlike other banks BNP Paribas includes its primary debt capital markets underwriting fees in this area. The lender retained its strong position in Europe, mitigating the industry-wide weakness experienced on the secondary side.

Overall global markets' revenues in the first quarter fell 24% to 1.32bn.

Corporate banking held up reasonably well, only reporting a 6% fall in revenues to 929m. Securities services also fared better with revenues rising 0.3% to 440m. However, the bottom line fared badly in comparison with the first quarter last year, when some exceptional capital gains on positions were registered.

Operating expenses were trimmed by 9% to 2.26bn but that was not nearly enough to offset the overall 19% decline in revenues to 2.69bn across all CIB activities.

BNP Paribas has embarked on a three-year transformation plan for the CIB to boost returns by removing some 20bn of risk-weighted assets and extraneous costs but this process has barely started yet.

Structurally, the bank is also focused on managing its capital to meet new regulatory requirements. Its common equity Tier 1 ratio, on a fully loaded Basel III basis, rose by 10bp to 11% in the quarter to the end of March.

The bank is also on track to meet US requirements to set up an intermediate holding company for its US business by the end of this quarter.

Across the wider group, revenues fell 2% to 10.84bn. Low interest rates continue to hamper margins and group return on equity was 9.4%, excluding one-off items. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)