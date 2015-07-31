* CEO says bank on the way to deliver strategic plan
* Q2 net income of 2.55 bln eur tops most forecasts
* Shares up 3 percent
(Recasts with comments on market share)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 31 BNP Paribas aims to
grab market share from rivals pulling back from investment
banking even as its moves ahead with its own cutbacks, the
French bank said on Friday.
With regulatory pressures weighing on risky activities, many
European banks from HSBC to Deutsche Bank
are trying to scale back their investment banks.
BNP Paribas has taken a more measured approach to revamping
its investment bank, said Chief Officer Philippe Bordenave, who
plans an update on the bank's own cost-saving plan at the end of
the year.
After the bank reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings,
Bordenave said that aim was to "continue developing business
lines we have identified as promising and win market share at a
moment when some of our competitors are pulling back."
Strong investment bank revenue helped France's largest bank
post net income of 2.56 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for the
second quarter, which also benefited from a 420 million gain on
the sale of a 7 percent stake in shopping mall group Klepierre
.
The result marked a turnaround from the same quarter last
year, when the bank booked a 4.22 billion euro loss due to a
nearly $9 billion fine for breaking U.S. sanctions.
"With the potential for strategic change in (investment
banking), we are encouraged by developments for the first time
in many quarters," Jefferies analyst Omar Fall said in a
research note.
BNP Paribas shares were up 3 percent at 59.42 by 0848 GMT,
while the wider euro zone banking sector gained only 0.3
percent.
Return on equity topped 10 percent a year ahead of target as
laid out in its 2013-2016 strategic plan, which includes 3
billion euros in recurring cost cuts from 2016.
Revenue reached 11.08 billion euros in the quarter. The
strong dollar helped its international financial services and
investment banking division with 20 percent of revenue in
dollars.
Investment and corporate banking revenue rose 15.6 percent,
with high volumes in share trading as equity markets hit
all-time highs in many countries.
While equity and prime brokerage revenue rose 22 percent,
fixed income revenue suffered as the Greek crisis unsettled debt
markets and a major bond sell-off dampened corporate issues.
Consumer finance revenue rose 26.7 percent, boosted by the
July 2014 acquisition of its LaSer department store consumer
credit business.
Citing a gradual recovery in loan demand, the bank said
revenue rose 2.7 percent in its main retail markets of France,
Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg, as low interest rates remained a
drag.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan and David
Holmes)