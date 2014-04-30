PARIS, April 30 BNP Paribas, France's
biggest bank, warned it might be hit with a U.S. fine "far in
excess" of the $1.1 billion it set aside last year to cover
litigation costs linked to a potential breach of U.S. sanctions
on countries including Iran.
"The discussions that took place during the first quarter of
2014 concerning U.S. dollar payments involving countries subject
to U.S. sanctions demonstrate that a high degree of uncertainty
exists," BNP said in a statement.
"The amount of the fines could be far in excess of the
amount of the ($1.1 billion) provision."
BNP reported a better-than-expected 5.2 percent rise in
first-quarter net income on Wednesday, with the effects of its
full takeover of Belgian subsidiary Fortis last year helping to
counterbalance writedowns on assets exposed to the Ukraine
crisis and rising loan losses in Italy.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
James Regan)