PARIS, July 28 BNP Paribas struggled to increase profit in the second quarter as its cash-cow French retail banking business suffered a drop in pretax income due to low interest rates and declining financial fees.

Ranked France's largest listed bank, BNP Paribas reported a 0.2 percent rise in net profit to 2.56 billion euros ($2.83 billion) during April to June, including exceptional items such as proceeds from the sale of Visa Europe shares.

Excluding exceptional items, the banks said net profit fell 4.8 percent to 2.19 billion euros.

The bank, which like other European banks has found it hard to spur growth in retail banking profits, said pretax income from its French retail business fell 10 percent against the second quarter a year earlier.

