PARIS Oct 28 France's BNP Paribas increased its
capital buffer in the third quarter as it reported on Friday a
better-than-expected net profit, boosted by stronger revenue at
its investment banking division.
Third-quarter net income rose 3.3 percent to 1.89 billion
euros ($2.06 billion). Although analysts in a Reuters poll had
estimated on average a fall in the figure to 1.72 billion.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent to 10.59 billion euros, above the
poll average of 10.23 billion.
It followed US rivals and Barclays in reporting strong
revenues in bond trading. BNP Paribas' fixed income, currencies
and commodities trading revenue rose 41.3 percent to 1.08
billion euros.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
