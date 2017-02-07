PARIS Feb 7 BNP Paribas set out plans
on Tuesday to deliver an increased dividend payout and an
improved return on equity by 2020, hoping that headwinds it
faces, such as low interest rates and regulatory pressures,
would ease by then.
France's biggest bank unveiled some details of the 2017-2020
plan as it reported a lower-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter
net profit, weighed down by a goodwill impairment for its Polish
unit BGZ.
BNP Paribas' fourth-quarter net income rose to 1.44 billion
euros ($1.5 billion), more than doubling from 665 million a year
ago, although the result came in below the average of analyst
estimates of 1.50 billion in a Reuters poll.
Group revenues rose 2 percent to 10.66 billion euros, above
the poll average of 10.48 billion, as a surge in trading
activity helped corporate and institutional banking revenues
rise by 8 percent.
BNP Paribas' results were published on its website.
($1 = 0.9337 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)