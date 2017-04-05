April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday
named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in
Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as
Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
The French bank named Pierre Vrielinck CEO of its wealth
management business in the Asia Pacific region. Vrielinck will
replace Mignonne Cheng, who will continue as chairman.
The bank also named Hubert Musseau CEO of its wealth
management business in Switzerland and emerging markets. BNP
Paribas appointed Francois Dacquin as CEO of Luxembourg and
international Europe market.
Dacquin joined the bank in 1993 and moved to the wealth
management division in 2001. Musseau joined the division in
2005.
All the appointments will be effective from April 5.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)