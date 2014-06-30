NEW YORK, June 30 BNP Paribas on
Monday pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to
forfeit $8.83 billion, as part of a broad investigation into
allegations the French bank violated U.S. sanctions laws.
A lawyer for BNP briefly appeared in New York state court on
Monday, to answer one count of falsifying business records, and
one count of conspiracy.
One of the prosecutors said BNP engaged in a "long-term,
multi-jurisdictional conspiracy" to violate sanctions laws by
facilitating transactions involving Sudan, Cuba, and Iran.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Sandra
Maler)