By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 BNP Paribas, for the
second time in nine days, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to
conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions, as part of a nearly $9
billion settlement in which the French bank admitted to breaking
embargoes against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Prosecutors had accused the bank of processing billions of
dollars of transactions through the U.S. financial system on
behalf of Sudanese and others barred from doing so because of
their countries' human rights abuses, support for terrorists and
other national security concerns.
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield accepted the plea at a
hearing in Manhattan federal court. The plea was entered by the
bank's general counsel, Georges Dirani.
BNP Paribas admitted to having conspired from 2004 to 2012
to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and
the Trading with the Enemy Act.
The U.S. Justice Department unveiled the record settlement
on July 1, when the bank pleaded guilty in New York state court
to charges of falsifying business records and conspiracy brought
by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond in New York;
Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington; Editing
by Chris Reese)