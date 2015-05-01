NEW YORK May 1 BNP Paribas SA was sentenced to five years probation by a U.S. judge on Friday in connection with a record $8.9 billion settlement resolving claims that it violated sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan formally ordered the French bank to forfeit $8.83 billion and pay a $140 million fine as part of a sentence.

The case marked the first time a global bank pleaded guilty to violations of U.S. economic sanctions, the Justice Department said. (Editing by Ted Botha)