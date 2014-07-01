ZURICH, July 1 Switzerland's financial regulator
said on Tuesday it was investigating staff at BNP Paribas'
Swiss arm after the French bank admitted violating
U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran, in part by using
Geneva to conceal wrong-doing.
Berne-based regulator FINMA said the French lender used its
Geneva arm to hide the fact it was transferring U.S. dollars and
providing exchange transactions and letters of credit on behalf
of clients in countries embargoed by the United States.
FINMA said BNP's Geneva arm "seriously violated its duty to
identify, limit and monitor the risks involved in making
transactions with business partners in countries under U.S.
sanctions," exposing itself to unduly high legal and
reputational risks, and violating Swiss banking law.
"It (FINMA) will also continue probing the extent to which
the board of directors, management and other BNP Suisse
employees were involved in the misconduct," the Swiss regulator
said in a statement, in which it also imposed a two-year ban on
BNP's Swiss operations to conduct any business with sanctioned
countries.
FINMA ordered BNP's Swiss arm to hold an undisclosed amount
of additional capital to cover operational risks.
A spokeswoman for BNP in Switzerland, Marie-Helene Hancock,
was not immediately available for comment.
The enforcement proceedings represent a tougher sentence
than one imposed on Credit Suisse last month, after
the Zurich-based lender became the largest bank in decades to
plead guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and agreed to pay more
than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans evade
taxes.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)