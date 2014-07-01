(Adds comment from BNP's Swiss arm)
ZURICH, July 1 Switzerland's financial regulator
said on Tuesday it was investigating staff at BNP Paribas's
Swiss arm after the French bank admitted violating
U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran, in part by using
Geneva to conceal wrongdoing.
Berne-based regulator FINMA honed in on how the French
lender used its Geneva arm to hide dealings on behalf of
Sudanese entities, including transferring U.S. dollars and
providing exchange transactions and letters of credit on behalf
of clients despite a U.S. embargo.
FINMA said BNP's Geneva arm "seriously violated its duty to
identify, limit and monitor the risks involved in making
transactions with business partners in countries under U.S.
sanctions," exposing itself to unduly high legal and
reputational risks, and violating Swiss banking law.
"It (FINMA) will also continue probing the extent to which
the board of directors, management and other BNP Suisse
employees were involved in the misconduct," the Swiss regulator
said in imposing a two-year ban on BNP's Swiss operations
conducting any business with sanctioned countries.
BNP is one of the largest foreign banks in Switzerland, with
1,700 staff and three other offices beside Geneva -- Zurich,
Basel and Lugano.
Long-standing BNP Paribas executive Geoffroy Bazin took over
management of the Swiss unit in December from Pascal Boris, who
remains a board member.
A spokeswoman for BNP in Switzerland, Marie-Helene Hancock,
said the unit would retain its licence to operate in Switzerland
and not face any regulatory sanctions in Switzerland. She didn't
comment on the Swiss staffing probe.
FINMA ordered BNP's Swiss arm to hold an undisclosed amount
of additional capital to cover operational risks, following the
Paris parent's guilty plea to two criminal charges over its
financial dealings with entities subject to U.S. sanctions. BNP
has agreed to pay almost $9 billion to settle the investigation.
