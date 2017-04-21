Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
Summary:
**French banks among top CAC 40 gainers, presidential election first round imminent
**Steel miners rally after downbeat week
**Software tops STOXX on Q1 beat
**WS Atkins hits record high on SNC-Lavalin buyout
**Reckitt Benckiser lags consumer giant peers
**Record high for ASM International after Q1 results
**Saipem defends results, among top Italian risers
**European shares set for weekly loss (Reporting by Helen Reid)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $100 million, senior guaranteed notes, series E private placement due May 23, 2029 issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). A full list of Fitch's current ratings for AAT follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit strengths, which