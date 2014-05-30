PARIS May 30 France's central bank is following the U.S. Justice Department sanctions busting case against BNP Paribas with the "utmost attention", a Bank of France spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The Bank of France has no comment to make for now since negotiations are still in progress," she said. "The governor of the Bank of France is following this case with the utmost attention."

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing France's biggest listed bank to pay more than $10 billion to resolve a criminal probe into allegations that the French bank evaded U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries for years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)