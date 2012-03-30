* Says plans no further job cuts
* BNP Paribas plans new trade finance fund
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, March 30 BNP Paribas said it
had appointed the new managing director for Switzerland, turning
to its global head of commodities trade finance as it expressed
its commitment to the sector, which has come under strain from
the euro zone crisis.
Philippe de Gentile, who will move to Geneva and retain his
role as global head of energy and commodity finance, replaces
previous managing director Jacques-Olivier Thomann.
"This appointment illustrates the importance that BNP
Paribas grants to the commodity trade finance sector, of which
it is one of the top global actors," the bank said.
"Philippe de Gentile benefits from nearly 35 years
experience at BNP Paribas in the commodities sector," it added.
BNP Paribas, Europe's trade finance leader in commodities,
announced staff reductions in its corporate and investment
banking division last year, including 18 jobs in Switzerland.
A spokeswoman for the bank added that the consolidation plan
was now complete and that no further job cuts were planned.
Trade finance, traditionally a low-risk and low-return
business, is under pressure from the Basel regulations on
capital adequacy and from a shortage of dollar funding among
European banks.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Thomann, who also heads
the Geneva Trading and Shipping Association, planned to move
into an advisory role at the bank's headquarters.
Last week, Thomann told Reuters the bank was planning to
launch a fund this year to drum up new liquidity for trade
finance.
In December, French banking rival Credit Agricole
bowed out of commodity trading and financing due to strain from
the euro zone crisis.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)