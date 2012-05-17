LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Christopher Marks as global head of debt capital markets with immediate effect, the bank announced on Thursday.

Marks, a veteran of the French bank, was previously the head of DCM for the EMEA region and will retain his old responsibilities in addition to his new job.

Marks joined BNP Paribas in 1999 and has since held roles including head of public sector DCM and head of European corporate debt and DCM.

Marks obtained his PhD from Princeton University and a D.E.A. from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris.

His new appointment is part of BNP Paribas' efforts to unify debt origination across all regions, the bank said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)